Jr. Pens announce team roster, Fraser named captain

LANTZ: The East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Junior Penguins have announced the team’s roster for the coming NSJHL season.

In a post on Thursday, the team announced its leadership squad and the players that will hit the ice wearing the Penguins jersey at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex.

The team will be led by Captain Brody Fraser; Assistant – Nathaniel Wotton; Morgan Lake; and Noah Comeau.

The team’s coaching staff has announced the following roster as those who will be the Penguins:

The 2023-2024 Junior B Penguins. (JR B photo)

The team opened the NSJHL season with a game Friday against Sackville and will hit the ice Sunday against Valley in a 6:30 p.m. puck drop.