YUKON/N.S.: A recent study by Canadian health experts at lighthousedentalcentre.com found that Yukon is the healthiest province in Canada. They scored an impressive 85.

On the other hand, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are the least healthy, with final scores of 40 and 44.7, respectively.



In this study, the health landscape across all 13 of Canada’s provinces, using a multifaceted approach that incorporated emissions per square kilometer, obesity rates, stress levels, and the prevalence of various chronic health conditions such as diabetes, COPD, and high blood pressure.

The study also examined lifestyle choices like smoking and heavy drinking, as well as the availability of healthcare, indicated by the percentage of residents with a regular healthcare provider.

Utilizing 13 distinct criteria, each region received a score out of 100, which were then aggregated and weighted to produce a final comprehensive health score.

The data is taken from The official website of the Government of Canada of the latest year.



The final composite score, ranging from 40 to 85 (to provide a more easily interpretable assessment), offers a statistically meaningful evaluation of the overall performance of each province and territory.

Key findings: