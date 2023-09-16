BEDFORD: To help raise awareness and funds for multiple myeloma, a little-known blood cancer, Halifax residents will be participating in the Halifax Multiple Myeloma March on September 23.

It will start at 9:30 a.m., and take place at DeWolfe Park in Bedford.

Multiple myeloma, or myeloma, is a little-known and as of yet incurable blood cancer that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with every day. Even though the number of people with myeloma is steadily increasing, most people have never heard of it.

Diagnosing myeloma may take months or even years. As such, this incurable blood cancer often goes undetected because its signs and symptoms are often as vague and diverse as the people who have it.

Sadly, delays in diagnosis can lead to poorer prognosis and additional complications that negatively impact quality of life and survival.

“Raising awareness and funds for myeloma is critical so that people are diagnosed sooner. No one should have to wait weeks or months”, says Martine Elias, Executive Director of Myeloma Canada. Elias adds.

“This has to change. That’s why events like the Halifax Multiple Myeloma March are so crucial.

“The more people who know about this complicated disease, the earlier they may be diagnosed and treated, for better outcomes.

“The March raises awareness and vital funds to improve the lives of Canadians impacted by myeloma and move us closer to a cure.”

Myeloma Canada’s annual Multiple Myeloma March raises critical funds to cure and prevent myeloma through investments in Canadian research, accelerate equitable access to the best healthcare and treatments, and improve lives by empowering and supporting all Canadians affected by this devastating disease.

The Halifax Multiple Myeloma March is one of 40 communities across the country participating.

It will be Myeloma Canada’s 15th annual nationwide event.

For Canadians not located near a physical March or who wish to participate on their own, there is also a virtual March option.

The Halifax event has set their financial goal at $16,000. Myeloma Canada’s national Multiple Myeloma March objective is to raise $750,000.

For more information, visit myelomamarch.ca.