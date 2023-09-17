N.S. announces awarding of Yarmouth Ferry study contract

From a release

YARMOUTH: The province has awarded a contract to consulting firm 21 FSP to do a broad economic impact study on the ferry service between Nova Scotia and Maine.

“We are grateful to all of the bidders that delivered submissions for this important project,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

“This level of detail has never been gathered before on this service, and it will help us determine if the service is providing good value to Nova Scotian taxpayers.”

The study will collect data over two sailing seasons to help account for potential fluctuations in passenger numbers.

The ferry service resumed last year after not operating in 2021 or 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract with 21 FSP is valued at $180,000, and a final report is expected in fall 2024.

The current contract for the ferry service, with Bay Ferries Ltd., ends after the 2025 sailing season.

Quick Facts:

— the ferry sails between Yarmouth and Bar Harbor

— the service received $17.6 million from the Province to support the 2022 sailing season

— the ferry transported 36,151 passengers and 14,972 vehicles in 2022

— the ferry made 113 round trips last year, and 12 round trips were cancelled because of weather