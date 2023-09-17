Hants North Food Bank holding Thanksgiving Food Drive

UPPER KENNETCOOK; The Hants North Food Bank has started its Thanksgiving Food Drive.
In a post, the volunteer run Food Bank, located at 7070 Highway2 36 in Kennetcook, is asking residents that when they and their family gather this Thanksgiving to consider making a donation to them.
The Food Bank is in need of several items to stock their shelves.
Among the items that the Hants North Food Bank needs includes:
– peanut butter
– kraft dinner
– stuffing
– cranberry sauce
– canned vegetables
– other items too!
Volunteers are asking residents to gather their items and drop them off at the Food Bank (7070 Highway 236, Kennetcook), between 11am-2pm every Friday.
You can also call Kim at 902-471-4277.
The Food Bank also accepts donations via etransfer: hantsnorthcommunityfoodbank@gmail.com