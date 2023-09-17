Hants North Food Bank holding Thanksgiving Food Drive

UPPER KENNETCOOK; The Hants North Food Bank has started its Thanksgiving Food Drive.

In a post, the volunteer run Food Bank, located at 7070 Highway2 36 in Kennetcook, is asking residents that when they and their family gather this Thanksgiving to consider making a donation to them.

The Food Bank is in need of several items to stock their shelves.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Among the items that the Hants North Food Bank needs includes:

– peanut butter

– kraft dinner

– stuffing

– cranberry sauce

– canned vegetables

– other items too!

The list of items needed. (Hants North Food Bank image)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Volunteers are asking residents to gather their items and drop them off at the Food Bank (7070 Highway 236, Kennetcook), between 11am-2pm every Friday.

You can also call Kim at 902-471-4277.

The Food Bank also accepts donations via etransfer: hantsnorthcommunityfoodbank@gmail.com