WHL’s Oil Kings claim Fall River’s Bell off CHL waivers

EDMONTON, ALTA.: A Fall River hockey player is heading west to play the sport he loves.

After signing with the Charlottetown Islanders in the summer, Kian Bell was waived by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team on Sept. 14.

The move was made as the Islanders had four overage—20-year-old—players and you can only have three.

Bell was claimed by the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League on Sept. 15, the Oil Kings announced in a release. Any team in the CHL can claikm players, no matter the league (WHL/OHL/QMJHL).

The 20-year-old Bell spent the 2022-2023 season tearing up the scoresheet with the Battlefords North Stars in the SJHL (junior A hockey league).

He was named the league’s most valuable player after putting up 54 goals and 102 points in just 51 games.

Bell also led the SJHL playoffs in goals with 16 and 25 points, playing a vital role in leading the North Stars to the coveted SJHL Championship.

The forward has played at the Major Junior level before.

He played parts of two seasons with the Cape Breton Eagles of the QMJHL, where he recorded nine goals and seven assists in 64 games.

Bell was a late cut last year from the Eagles, which led to him going to Battlefords and suiting up.

He had looked good during pre-season play with the Islanders but was just the odd man out leading to being put on waivers and the claim by the Oil Kings.