HALIFAX: Another storm filled with heavy rain and high winds is being forecasted to hit Nova Scotia this Saturday Jan. 13.

Environment Canad issued a weather statement on Thursday at 3:50 p.m. indicating a storm is being predicted to hit all day Saturday.

It is being described as similar to the one that impacted the province on Jan. 10.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Environment Canada said while it is too soon to provide specific details, the potential exists for strong winds accompanied by rain.

The precipitation will fall briefly under the form of snow and ice pellets over northern and eastern regions of the province.

It continued saying the the emergence of this disturbance will coincide with high astronomical tide to produce elevated water levels.

Large waves and pounding surf will impact the Atlantic coast, especially near high tide. These large waves can cause coastal erosion in vulnerable areas, and flood some of the coastal roadways.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to NSstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #NSStorm.