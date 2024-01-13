SUMMERSIDE, PEI: A Middle Sackville forward has been signed by a Maritime Hockey League team.

The signing of Liam Duquette was announced by the Summerside Western Capitals on Jan. 11.

Duquette, born in 2006, had dressed as an affiliate player for two games with the Caps earlier this season.

Duquette had played with the Valley U-18 Wildcats this season.

He had recorded 21 goals and 13 helpers in 27 games played this year.

Duquette played on the line that started the game off against Fredericton Red Wings in Summerside on Jan. 11.