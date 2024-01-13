U15 ICE JAM: Sark leads Bulls to shutout over Rangers

LANTZ: It was a one-line show for the North West Bulls on Thursday afternoon against the Rangers U-15.

The game was part of the Cleve’s Source for Sports East Coast Ice Jam Under-15 division, which was taking place at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The Rangers have several local players from the Fall River/Beaver Bank and East Hants area and play their home games there and in Sackville.

Callum Dewulf was stalwart in net as the Bulls fired plenty of shots at him, but he kept his team in the game.

Beaver Bank’s Jayden Weston tries to get ready to block a pass by a Bulls player. (Healey photo)

When the two teams met before in November the Bulls slammed the Rangers 10-2.

In this game, the Rangers generated some offensive chances but couldn’t be the opposition goalie.

Brayden Waterhouse led the Bulls with two goals and an assist in the win.

Brody Sark earned the goaltending win for the Bulls.

The Rangers try to get an offensive play started. (Healey photo)

Jayden Tillman brings the puck up the ice against the Bulls. (Healey photo)

The Rangers sit in eleventh place at the Ice Jam with a late game remaining on Jan. 12. It is unknown if they will place high enough to advance into quarterfinal play.

Follow along to see if the Rangers made it or to see how the championship is going by checking out the tournament website: www.icejame.ca

The U-18 quarterfinal, semi-final, and championship will be broadcast on Eastlink Community TV.

Jordan Jackman of The Rangers (no 10) carries the puck in off the wing towards the Bulls net. (Healey photo)

Parker Simms (no 44) eyes a possible passing play. (Healey photo)