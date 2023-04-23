Woman dead following single-vehicle collision in Maitland

MAITLAND: An 86-year-old Conrad Settlement woman has died following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning April 22 in a rural East Hants community.

East Hants RCMP say they were called to the collision at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Cedar Road.

Po;lice said they were told a vehicle had veered off Cedar Road and into a wooded area. EHS and local volunteer fire departments also responded.

The driver, a 70-year-old Conrad Settlement man, was transported to hospital by EHS with apparent serious injury.

Police said the lone passenger of the vehicle, an 86-year-old woman, also of Conrad Settlement, was transported to hospital by EHS.

She died later that day in hospital.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.