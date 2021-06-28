Wong wins Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank PC nomination

FALL RIVER: An educator Educator and entrepreneur will carry the PC banner in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank in the upcoming provincial election.

Brian Wong was officially nominated on June 26 in a virtual contested nomination. He defeated Wellington resident Scott Hope. No official vote tallies were released by the party in its release.

Wong says the residents of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank will be better off under a Tim Houston-led PC government.

“I believe governments need to make decisions with the family budget in mind. Tim Houston and the PC Party have a real plan to improve life for Nova Scotia families,” said Wong in a release issued by the party. “The PC Party is bringing forward innovative solutions for a stronger economy and better healthcare system.”

The Dartmouth resident said the PC’s are the only party that can lead an economic recovery from the pandemic that will put Nova Scotians ahead, while providing new opportunities for the province.

PC Leader Tim Houston said Wong’s experience in business and as an educator will make him a valuable member of the PC team.

“The people of Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank would be well served by Brian as MLA. He cares deeply for his community and has all the right experience to be an effective legislator,” said Houston.

Wong has been an educator for 28 years and has owned and operated several businesses since 1987.