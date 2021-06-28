WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: Beginning at 9 p.m. June 28, crews will begin work to repair the water main near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Avenue, Lower Sackville.

This work will require a water service shut down in the area until approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29.

During this water main repair, some customers in the Lower Sackville, Waverley, Fall River and Windsor Junction areas will be out of water service, experience lower than normal water pressure and possible discoloured water.

Halifax Water recommends that customers within the impacted areas store drinking water in clean containers before the shutdown at 9:00 PM for use during the shutdown.

After 9:00 PM and until service is restored, we ask that customers in the impacted areas who retain water service consider limiting unnecessary water use.

This will extend the availability of water service to the greatest number of customers during the repair.

Customers who experience discoloured water should run the COLD water at one faucet for about 10 minutes. You should see the water clear. Do not use the hot water faucet since this will draw discoloured water into your hot water heater/tank, which could make the problem worse.

If the water fails to clear after 10 minutes, wait for a few hours and again try running only the cold water. To learn more about discoloured water, visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction near this work. Sidewalks remain open.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes. Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

We apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

Updates will be posted here: https://halifaxwater.ca/alert/lr-sackville-area-water-service-interruption