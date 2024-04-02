FALL RIVER: A Fall River-area couple are in the process of training for a big ride in support of a nationally-recognized mental health organization.

Brian Wong and his wife Marlene will be participating in a four-day, 500-kilometre bike ride along the beaches of Normandy, France in support of Wounded Warriors Canada.

Wounded Warriors Canada is a nationally-recognized organization providing mental health assistance to veterans and first responders that are ill and injured (Trauma Exposed Professionals) and their families.

Wong, who is the MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank and Advanced Education Minister, said he and his wife began training at the start of the New Year.

“We both have been doing spin classes twice a week and doing cardio and weights when we can fit it in,” said Wong. “We also have a friend that has done the ride two times. He also runs two programs for Wounded Warriors several times a year.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

To support Brian and Marlene check out their fundraising page at: https://woundedwarriorscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/BBR24/t/NSPROUD

The timing of the ride in June is special as 2024 is the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings of World War II.

Wong said they have committed to raising $10,000. So far, as of April 2, they are just shy of $2,000 raised.

“This fundraiser has been a bucket list item for several years,” said Wong. “We have several friends who did tours and were injured in Afghanistan.”

He said they will be doing this ride in memory of his childhood friend, Master Corporal Rick Wheeler, who was killed in a military accident in 1992 in Suffield, Alta.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The Wong’s son, Corporal Jacob Wong, is a proud member or 36 Combat Engineer Regiment out of Shearwater, N.S.

“At just 19 years old he is preparing for his first deployment which will be in Latvia in 2024,” said Wong.

He will be deployed while they are doing the bike ride.

Those are just among some of the reasons the couple wanted to help raise funds for Wounded Warriors.

“Every soldier, first responder and their families deserve the best supports possible when injured while serving and protecting our communities and great country,” said Wong.

To support Brian and Marlene check out their fundraising page at: https://woundedwarriorscanada.akaraisin.com/ui/BBR24/t/NSPROUD