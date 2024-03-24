This is a PSA for all those who get The Laker News newsletter, sponsored by Jennifer Rideout of Assante/Sustainable Wealth Family Office, delivered to your inbox daily.

From April 4 to April 8 there will be no newsletter as our owner/reporter Pat Healey will be out of the province.

He is going to Montreal on a well-deserved (and much needed) break and will not have his laptop with him, and limited email availability. Upon his return he will follow up on any stories that happen.

Pat will be joining two other bus loads of hockey fans/travellers from the Maritimes as they go to la Belle Province and take in the sights and a little Leafs-Habs hockey.

Thanks for your understanding!