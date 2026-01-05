Year in Review: Blois reflects on year of change, growth in Kings-Hants

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois in Elmsdale. (Healey photo)

ELMSDALE: Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois said 2025 was a year of political upheaval and significant local progress, pointing to major infrastructure investments, housing funding, and long-term planning priorities for East Hants during a year-end interview with The Laker News.

Blois spoke Monday morning Dec. 29 inside Cup of Soul Café in Elmsdale, a local business he regularly supports when home from Ottawa.

He currently serves as Parliamentary Secretary to Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“This has been a challenging year for Canada, but also a year where a lot changed very quickly,” Blois said.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to be where we are today.”

Among the key achievements Blois highlighted for East Hants was $7.5 million secured through the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund to support municipal growth.

“As our communities continue to grow in East Hants, the municipality will need senior levels of government to continue investing in infrastructure to keep pace with that growth,” he said.

Blois also pointed to federal support for a proposed mass timber manufacturing facility in East Hants, announced earlier this year.

“With that funding, I don’t know that the project would be in a position to get across the line,” he said. “Hopefully early in 2026 we’ll see a facility built here.”

On the national front, Blois said economic resiliency, housing, and affordability remain the federal government’s top priorities amid global trade uncertainty, particularly with the United States.

“Seventy-five per cent of what we produce in Canada goes to the U.S.,” he said. “We need to diversify our trading relationships and build more resilience into our economy.”

Housing remains a major focus, Blois added, noting federal investments and recent policy changes aimed at balancing population growth with supply.

“We need to get caught up on building more units that Canadians can actually afford,” he said, pointing to funding for new housing at Shannon Park and tax measures for first-time homebuyers.

Blois also acknowledged ongoing affordability pressures faced by families.

“There’s a recognition that cost of living remains top of mind, especially for young families,” he said, citing a broad-based federal tax cut and the removal of GST on new homes for first-time buyers.

He admitted the government got a bit out front with regards to immigration resulting in adjustments having been made to bring population growth back into balance with housing and infrastructure capacity.

“We got out in front of our skis, particularly with temporary residence,” Blois said. “Those adjustments were necessary so we can get caught up on housing and affordability.”

Locally, Blois said his priorities for East Hants in 2026 include recreation infrastructure, transit connections, and improved cellular service.

“There’s an opportunity to think bigger about sport and recreation facilities that serve youth, seniors, and families for decades to come,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of transit as the population grows between Lantz, Enfield, and Elmsdale.

“How do we make sure people can get around their communities and connect into HRM?” Blois said.

Blois said gaps in service persist despite improvements to broadband internet across rural Canada.

“Cell service is the new frontier,” Blois said. “We’ve done very well on internet, but cell coverage is still not good enough for modern needs.”

Blois noted that residents recently completed a survey identifying problem areas, with the results shared with Build Nova Scotia and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

“There’s awareness now of where the gaps are,” he said.

While some improvements have been made — particularly for Rogers customers — Blois said coverage remains inconsistent depending on the provider.

“If you’re a Rogers customer, service has dramatically improved, but that hasn’t translated for people on other networks,” he said, pointing specifically to Bell customers.

Blois said the issue extends beyond East Hants, noting a Globe and Mail report that found roughly 15,000 kilometres of major highways in Canada lack any cellular coverage.

“That’s a safety issue, not just a convenience issue,” he said.

Blois acknowledged that federal MPs have limited direct control, as service is largely driven by major telecommunications companies, but said he will continue pressing for the issue to become part of a national conversation.

“It’s deeply frustrating,” he said. “But if we can move the needle even a little, it will make a real difference for people who live and work in rural communities.”

Despite the challenges, Blois said growth is ultimately a positive sign for the region.

“I’d rather we be growing than going the other direction,” he said.

“But we need to make sure that growth is supported so East Hants remains a community, not just housing.”