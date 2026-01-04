Aging traffic lights, poor design complicate fixes at Hwy. 2–Fall River Road intersection

The age of the traffic lights at Hwy 2 and Fall River are making any upgrade to improve it complicated. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Traffic congestion and safety concerns at the intersection of Highway 2 and Fall River Road near Sobeys continue to frustrate drivers and the local councillor.

Cathy Deagle Gammon, the HRM representative for Waverley-Fall River-Musquodoboit Valley, said that outdated equipment, space constraints, and a past design flaw limit immediate solutions.

She added in a year-end interview with The Laker News on Dec. 29 that the intersection has been a frequent topic of discussion with residents since early in her first term on council.

Over the years, traffic engineers have adjusted signal timing several times, including different setups during the school year and summer months, but the changes have only offered limited relief.

“It is a very challenging set of lights,” Deagle Gammon said, pointing to how tightly packed nearby businesses are on the Fall River Road side of the intersection.

Vehicles going up Fall River Road will soon see a sign indicating they can’t make a left-hand turn into the Irving unless they are an authorized vehicle (fuel tanker truck, for example) as they currently do. (Healey photo)

The biggest issue, she said, is vehicles making left-hand turns from Fall River Road, particularly into the gas station, which causes backups and delays for drivers heading straight through.

To address that, the municipality plans to introduce a new restriction in 2026 that will prohibit left-hand turns into the gas station, except for authorized vehicles such as the fuel tankers.

“We were working with the previous owner of the garage, Wilsons, and just about had an agreement, so now we’re starting over again,” she said.

“Hopefully in 2026, we’ll see a sign that says no left-hand turns except authorized vehicles.”

Deagle Gammon said enforcement is not expected to rely heavily on police presence.

“I’m not so sure we want police sitting there all the time,” she said, adding that community awareness and self-policing often play an important role in traffic safety.

Another challenge is the age of the traffic signal equipment itself.

A white control box on the high side of Fall River Road houses the mechanics for the intersection, and staff will assess in 2026 whether it has the capacity to allow further signal changes.

“They need to come out and do an assessment to see if there’s room within that box to make another change,” she said.

Replacing the entire signal system or rebuilding the intersection is not currently an option.

“At this point in time, to rip up that entire set of lights to put in new equipment doesn’t qualify,” Deagle Gammon said.

“It’s patience that people need right now.”

Deagle Gammon acknowledged the intersection was poorly designed during previous construction projects, including the bridge replacement, when an additional turning lane could have been added.

“It was a poor design, and it’s one we now have to live with for a while,” she said. “So we need to make the best of what we’ve got.”

While near-misses have been reported, the councillor noted there have been no major accidents, calling that “a good thing,” but emphasized patience will be required as the municipality works within existing constraints.

For now, the councillor said the focus remains on making incremental improvements within the limits of the existing design while longer-term options are evaluated.

“We have to make the best of what we’ve got,” she said.