BEAVER BANK: Teams from the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League (NSMBHL), including the Lantz-based champion All Credit Auto (ACA) Rangers, are putting smiles on the faces of some very deserving children this year.

At Lost Creek Golf Course in Beaver Bank on June 10, the NSMBHL presented a cheque to the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada for $25,798.90. Cheryl Matthews, provincial director of the Nova Scotia chapter of the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, was on hand to accept the cheque on behalf of the foundation.

The funds raised will be used to grant wishes to children who suffer from life-threatening illnesses in N.S.

“Before the 2016-17 season began, the 12 teams in our league committed to raising $10,000 to grant a wish to a deserving Wish child,” said Todd Watson, president of the NSMBHL. “I’m very proud to say that not only did we meet that goal, we far exceeded it.”

The presentation was made following play in the Nova Scotia Elite Hockey Golf Tournament. Governors from each of the NSMBHL’s 12 teams were on-hand for the presentation.

During the past season, each NSMBHL team hosted a Children’s Wish Foundation game in which all proceeds from the day were donated toward the fundraising effort. In many cases, local Wish children attended these games and met the teams before the opening face-off.

Teams also hosted 50-50 draws, toonie tosses, bake sales, and contests to help raise funds.

“Aside from the wishes that will soon be granted to some amazing kids, one of the best things that came out of this whole experience was the life lessons learned by our players,” Watson said. “Not only did they learn about giving back to their communities, they also learned about what they can do to help brighten the lives of those around them.”

The fundraising campaign was so successful, the NSMBHL executive has already decided that the league will do it again next season and they are hopeful that they will be joined by teams and leagues from across the country.

Watson issued a challenge to leagues and teams across the country.

“The NSMBHL challenges all hockey leagues across Canada to match or surpass our fundraising efforts from this past season,” said Watson. “We encourage every Canadian league and team to accept this challenge.”