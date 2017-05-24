Water cost break for non-profits being explored

- Advertisement -

FALL RIVER: Steve Streatch said he is looking into getting local non-profit community halls along the Fall River water project route a break on what they will have to pay.

“During first reading for the water project, I was successful in getting regional council to put in a substantial amount of money as it relates to the Snow Centre and the Seniors Friendly Centre,” he said. “We have also asked for consideration for any community organization that operate facilities along the route, and namely I’m thinking of the LWF Hall and the Firefighters Interpretive Centre on Highway 2.”

He said staff indicated to him that they would not be burdened the same as a commercial property would be, but that it would be closer to what one would expect if it was a residential property.

“I welcome that,” he said. “All public facilities at any time are able to appeal to HRM for tax relief as it relates to yearly taxes or grants in lieu of taxes,” said Streatch.