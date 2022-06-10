FALL RIVER: The Lockview High track and field team brought home 13 medals from the recently held provincial track and field championship, held in Stellarton last weekend.

That tally was led by nine gold medals, two silver and two bronze medals.

Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank led the golden medal haul, winning gold in the 800, 1500, and 3000 metres races while setting new provincial records in all three races.

Fiona Day picked up gold medals in Intermediate girls 100 metre and 200 metre races.

Mya Archibald picked up gold in Senior Girls 400 metres and long jump, and a silver in the senior girls 200 metres.

Waverley’s Julia Konigshofer packed a gold medal in her bags for the return trip home in javelin.

Kaitlyn Langille of Windsor Junction nabbed a bronze medal in the Intermediate Girls 400 metres race.

Fellow Windsor Junction product Cate Gaudry grabbed a silver in the Intermediate girls long jump.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Girls 4 x 100 metre relay team of Madden O’Grady; Ella Cozens; Fiona Day; and Kaitlyn Langille captured bronze.

The Intermediate girls 4 x 400 metre team of Abby Lewis, Kaitlyn Langille, Ella Cozens, and Paige Carruthers captured gold.

The track and field championship were held June 3-4, with many seniors not competing on the second day as it was prom.

Information in this story is obtained from what was posted on the LHS App.