Accessibility funding announced for two East Hants projects

LANTZ: Two projects in the East Hants community that will be accessible are receiving funding from the provincial government.

In a release from the PC Caucus, the Houston government announced funding for accessibility, paving the way for inclusive community development.

The following organizations are slated to receive funding to support a variety of accessibility upgrades and repairs:

Parish of Christ Church Anglican in Lantz will receive $45,408 for accessibility upgrades, including elevator, door openers, and washrooms.

The Municipality of East Hants will also receive $12,943.25 for an accessible/inclusive playground.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said he was pleased to announce the funding support from the province for the two accessibility projects.

“These investments demonstrate our government’s commitment to creating more inclusive spaces for all residents,” he said.

The investment in this local development project originates from the Community ACCESS-Ability Program, which offers cost-shared grants to community groups for capital improvements related to accessibility.

Through this program, the funding supports initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility for individuals with diverse needs.

The Houston government remains committed to collaborating with community partners to ensure that Nova Scotians can explore the province’s natural beauty and culture with optimal infrastructure.

This commitment is reflected in the support provided through the Community ACCESS-Ability Program, emphasizing the importance of accessibility-related capital improvements in community development.