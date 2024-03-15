Police credit Good Samaritan with nabbing impaired driver

LANTZ: A Good Samaritan who stopped to help a motorist that was pulled off to the side of the road is being credited with assisting RCMP in getting an impaired driver off the road.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said officers were informed that a motorist had stopped on Hwy 102 in Lantz on March 11 to provide assistance to another motorist that was having issues with a trailer.

It had come loose from his vehicle.

“The motorist noticed that the man was possibly impaired,” said Const. Burns.

He said after the RCMP were called and the officer arrived on scene and spoke with the man who was having issues with the loose trailer, the officer noticed the man was slurring his words and smelled of liquor.

“The man was arrested and transported to the RCMP detachment where he provided samples of his breath,” said Const. Burns.

He said Benjamin Macdonald, 42, of Halifax has been charged with impaired driving.

Macdonald was released for a future court date.