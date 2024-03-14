MP Blois launches provincial petition over grape and wine sector

WOLFVILLE: The MP for Kings-Hants has launched a website and online petition calling on Premier Tim Houston to reverse his government’s new policy concerning Nova Scotia’s grape and wine sector.

Kody Blois said in a release that the website, www.nsfirst.ca, was launched March 14 and the petition garnered over 900 signatures in the first few hours.

“In January, the Houston government proposed a new policy that would put Nova Scotia farm wineries and commercial bottlers on equal footing by subsidizing the importation of grape juice from other provinces and countries,” said Blois.

Blois continued:

“This decision undermines local farmers. Premier Houston is using taxpayer dollars to encourage grape production outside of Nova Scotia.

“The chair of Wine Growers Nova Scotia has stated that the proposed policy change could have a catastrophic effect on

the sector.”

The Nova Scotia grape and wine sector is a significant contributor to Nova Scotia’s economy, creating over 1,100 direct jobs while bringing over 150,000 visitors to our province each year, and has an economic impact of more than $245 million annually.