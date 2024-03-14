LANTZ: The East Hants Ryson Construction Jr C Penguins hit the ice Saturday night as they begin their semi-final best-of-five on home ice.

East Hants will be facing the Eastern Shore Thunder.

Game one in the first semi-final series will be March 16 at the East Hants Sportsplex in the Keith Miller Arena.

Game time is set for 5 p.m.

The rest of the series schedule is as follows:

Game two is Sunday March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, in Eastern Shore. Puck Drop is 3 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Community Centre.

Game three will be March 22 back at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Game four, if necessary, will be Saturday March 23 in Eastern Shore at 7:30 p.m.

The fifth and deciding game in the series, if necessary, will be back in Lantz on March 24. Puck drop will be 6:30 p.m.

In the other semi-final series, the Sackville Knights are playing the South West Storm.