WAVERLEY: Residents in the Waverley area said there was a lot of excitement overnight Tuesday for the normally sleepy little community.

RCMP spokesman Const. Dominic Laflamme concurred.

He said a 39-year-old Cheverie man has been charged with numerous offences following flight from police in Halifax, while speeding at high rates of speed throughout HRM.

This included travelling very fast on Waverley Road just prior to his arrest as he struggled to swim in the middle of Lake William.

Const. Laflamme said at approximately 11:43 p.m. on March 12, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a request for assistance from Halifax Regional Police.

“Officers were advised that a red Mazda sedan with rear-end damage was observed throughout the day in the Halifax area, travelling at high rates of speed,” said Const. Laflamme.

He said the Mazda, which is stolen out of West Hants, had a close call nearly colliding with several vehicles.

It also failed to stop when Halifax Regional Police officers attempted a vehicle stop.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed on Waverly Rd.

“A spike belt was successfully deployed, but the Mazda kept on driving for a distance,” said Const. Laflamme.

Fifteen minutes later, officers responded to a call of two suspicious people in the area of Lakewood Dr.

Residents here were awaken by two suspicious people walking through their backyards, which resulted in calls to 911. One of the yards was that of a former RCMP officer.

Const. Laflamme said upon officers arrival on Lakewood Drive, police safely arrested a 30-year-old Halifax woman.

“The other suspect took off on foot before jumping into Lake William,” he said.

Firefighters from Station 41 and Station 45 were dispatched for a water rescue, and assisted police.

“The man swam toward the middle of the lake, where he began to struggle and asked for help,” Const. Laflamme said. “Officers located a paddle boat nearby and rescued the man.”

Johnathan Lee Boudreau, 39, from Cheverie, has been charged with:

Dangerous Operation;

Flight from Peace Officer;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Operation while Impaired;

Failure to Comply with Order (four counts);

Operating Motor Vehicle without Valid Driver’s Licence (Motor Vehicle Act);

Driving Motor Vehicle without Motor Vehicle Liability Police (Motor Vehicle Act);

Operating Unregistered Vehicle (Motor Vehicle Act).

Boudreau was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on March 13.

He was remanded into custody and will be back in Court on April 4.

Const. Laflamme said the woman was later released without charges.

File #: 24-33106