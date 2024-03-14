HALIFAX: Over the past several weeks, the municipality has been taking a number of steps to provide supports to those experiencing homelessness in our region, and particularly to those sleeping rough in de-designated locations.

All de-designated locations are now vacant.

Staff will continue with clean up and restoration efforts to return these locations to their previous state.

Grand Parade

Since the closure of Grand Parade on February 7, municipal staff and housing and homelessness coordinators have been on-site multiple times to offer supports and resources to individuals sleeping rough in this de-designated location.

As shared in the municipal statement on March 11, three people vacated Grand Parade with one individual remaining.

ADVERTISEMENT:

On the evening of March 13, the one remaining individual accepted an indoor housing option from the Province of Nova Scotia and has since vacated the location.

When municipal staff arrived at Grand Parade on March 14, the location was vacant and clean up efforts began. Halifax Regional Police were on hand to provide support, if needed.

As this location is now vacant, fencing will remain in the area for the safety of the public, staff, and contractors as clean up efforts continue.

Parks & Recreation staff will complete a thorough assessment of the work required to return Grand Parade to its former state.

Grand Parade is closed to the public for remediation except for the thoroughfare between Barrington and Argyle streets, and access to St. Paul’s Church and City Hall.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Supporting people sleeping rough in designated locations

As of March 13, municipal housing and homelessness staff estimate that there are 44 people sleeping rough in the four designated locations.

Municipal housing and homelessness staff are continuing to offer supports and resources to these individuals.

The municipality remains committed to ensuring those sleeping rough are provided better alternatives, working toward having safer, long-term housing options for everyone who needs them.

The municipality is also supporting the province in developing long-term housing solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Status of de-designated locations: Remediation & restoration efforts

Grand Parade is closed to the public for remediation except for the thoroughfare between Barrington and Argyle streets, and access to St. Paul’s Church and City Hall. Staff estimate that this area will re-open to the public by early summer 2024.

is for remediation except for the thoroughfare between Barrington and Argyle streets, and access to St. Paul’s Church and City Hall. Staff estimate that this area will re-open to the public by early summer 2024. Victoria Park is closed to the public while remediation work takes place to return this site to its former state. Pathways will remain open with temporary closures for the safe operation of heavy machinery as needed. Remediation of Victoria Park is expected to take several months due to the heavy use of the site as an encampment for a relatively long period of time. This work will begin with testing to identify contaminants in the soil and inform next steps. Staff estimate that this area will re-open to the public by early summer 2024.

is while remediation work takes place to return this site to its former state. Pathways will remain open with temporary closures for the safe operation of heavy machinery as needed. Remediation of Victoria Park is expected to take several months due to the heavy use of the site as an encampment for a relatively long period of time. This work will begin with testing to identify contaminants in the soil and inform next steps. Staff estimate that this area will re-open to the public by early summer 2024. Geary Street green space is closed to the public while remediation work takes place. Staff estimate that remediation of this space will be complete, and fencing will be removed in spring 2024.

is while remediation work takes place. Staff estimate that remediation of this space will be complete, and fencing will be removed in spring 2024. Correctional Centre Park remains closed to the public . Construction fencing is being installed in this area so that work can begin on the province’s tiny home community project.

remains . Construction fencing is being installed in this area so that work can begin on the province’s tiny home community project. Saunders Park is now open to the public . Minor remediation and restoration work will take place in the coming weeks.

is now . Minor remediation and restoration work will take place in the coming weeks. Beaufort Avenue Park and Martins Park remain open to the public. They did not require remediation, as they were not used for outdoor sheltering.

Updates will continue to be provided as progress is made.