From the Cruiser – March 14, 2024

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 101 calls for service.

Here is a look at a few of the highlighted calls as provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

FRAUD REPORT

On March 9, East Hants RCMP received a call from a concerned resident that she may have bee a victim of fraud.

A representative who she thought was a Bell employee had called her and she gave access to her computer to them. Her personal information was also provided.

A sum of money was charged to her credit card without her permission.

The investigation is ongoing.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public to never give access to anyone wanting to remotely control their computer. Reputable companies would never ask to do so under any circumstance.

If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.

THEFT IN BELNAN

Sometime during the overnight hours of March 9, a grey 2009 Infinity QX6 was stolen from a residential property in the 700 block of Highway 214 in Belnan.

There are no suspects at this time.

East Hants RCMP are asking the public for any assistance they can provide.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Elmsvale man sought

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Easton Paul, 27, of Elmsvale, NS.

Easton Paul was arrested and charged for failing to comply with release order conditions and has since failed to attend court as ordered.

Anyone who sees Easton Paul is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: