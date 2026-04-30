ADVERTORIAL: Move Yoga expands to Fall River with new Pilates studio

Charlee Mills, owner/instructor at Move Yoga in the company's Fall River studio above Choice Health Centre. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: A new wellness experience has arrived in the community, as Move Yoga opens the doors to its second location, bringing specialized Reformer Pilates classes to Fall River.

Located at above Choice Health at 890 Fall River Road, the studio offers something distinctly different from its original Enfield (Elmsdale) space.

Owner and instructor Charlee Mills says the expansion was both a natural next step and a response to demand.

“We really wanted to get into Reformer Pilates,” Mills explains. “But at our Elmsdale location, we have specialty cushioned flooring that doesn’t work for the machines. When this space became available, everything just lined up perfectly.”

Unlike the mat-based fitness classes offered at the Elmsdale studio, the Fall River location features reformer machines—elevated platforms with spring-based resistance systems designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and control.

The instructor team stands out not just for their credentials, but for the sense of care they bring into the space. For Move this isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach—each instructor blends technical knowledge with an intuitive ability to meet clients where they are, offering thoughtful modifications and genuine encouragement.

The team’s diverse backgrounds in yoga, Pilates, and strength training create a well-rounded program, but it’s their shared commitment to community that leaves the strongest impression. There’s an authenticity here that’s hard to manufacture—clients aren’t just attending classes, they’re becoming part of something.

The reformer machines at the new Pilates studio Move Yoga has in Fall River. (Healey photo)

Mills says the new studio also helps bridge two closely connected communities.

“Fall River and Elmsdale are a lot closer than people think—just 15 or 20 minutes apart,” she says. “We wanted to bring something new to this area, so people don’t have to drive into Bedford or Halifax. There’s really nothing like this in Fall River right now.”

Since opening in January, the response has been steady and encouraging. With just six reformer machines, classes are intentionally small, allowing for a more personalized, hands-on experience.

“It’s very individualized,” Mills says. “You get that one-on-one attention with instructors, which people really love.”

Despite being tucked above Choice Health, the studio is eager to welcome more clients as awareness grows.

“Not a lot of people know we’re here yet,” Mills adds. “But we’d love for more people to come try it out and see the benefits of Reformer Pilates.”

Accessibility and affordability remain central to Move Yoga’s mission. Mills emphasizes that while some studios in larger urban centres charge significantly higher rates, Move Yoga is committed to keeping classes within reach.

“We want it to be accessible,” she says. “Our whole model is about keeping things affordable while still paying our staff fairly.”

Classes run throughout the week—including mornings, midday, evenings, and weekends, making it easy to fit into a variety of schedules.

Updated schedules and booking information are available online, along with active social media channels where the team regularly shares updates and community moments.

With its new Fall River location, Move Yoga continues to grow its presence—offering a welcoming, community-focused space where wellness meets accessibility.