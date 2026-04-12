ADVERTORIAL: Connecting great employers with great people: East Hants Job Fair returns April 23

Tracy Isenor, Futureworx Employer Engagement Specialist. (Submitted photo)

ENFIELD: Job seekers and employers across the East Hants region will have the opportunity to connect face-to-face later this month as the annual East Hants Job Fair returns on Thursday, April 23 from 1-4 p.m. at the Enfield Fire Hall.

The event will feature 15+ employers who are actively hiring, offering a valuable opportunity for local residents to explore career options while helping businesses address workforce needs in the region.

Hosted by the Futureworx Nova Scotia Works Centre in Elmsdale, the event is designed to create meaningful connections between job seekers and employers in a welcoming, community-focused environment.

Attendees can meet employers face-to-face, learn about current job openings, and in many cases participate in on-the-spot interviews.

“The feedback from employers and job seekers was very positive,” says Tracy Isenor, Employer Engagement Specialist with Futureworx, reflecting on last year’s event. “The employers commented to say that it was refreshing to meet interested candidates in person while having the opportunity to network with other employers and business owners.”

Attendees at a previous job fair. (Submitted photo)

The Futureworx Elmsdale location is part of the Nova Scotia Works Employment Services Centre network, providing comprehensive support to both job seekers and employers across a range of programs and services.

As a Nova Scotia Works system partner, the team works to support and empower Nova Scotians while fostering resilience in individuals, businesses, and communities across the province.

“The needs of job seekers and employers are unique to the region in which they live and do business,” says Aaron Devine, Operations Manager.

“We are pleased to bring the East Hants region an in-community opportunity for the coming together of employers and job seekers in an informal setting.”

For over 40 years, Futureworx has been a leader in the Nova Scotia employment sector, supporting clients through training and skills development to reach their full potential. The organization works closely with employers to better understand labour market needs while ensuring job seekers have the tools and support required to succeed.

East Hants Job Fair poster. (Submitted photo)

At Futureworx, strong employer relationships are valued for their role in creating a thriving economy and opportunities for clients to excel. Understanding the needs of the employer community remains a cornerstone of the organization’s operations.

Events like the East Hants Job Fair play an important role in strengthening those relationships. By bringing employers and job seekers together in one place, the event helps address workforce shortages while supporting local economic growth.

Admission is free and door prizes will be available throughout the afternoon.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring an updated resume, dress for success, and come ready to connect with employers who are actively hiring in the region.

To learn more or stay up to date on participating employers, visit Futureworx.ca/events or follow the East Hants Job Fair event on Facebook.