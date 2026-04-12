Jr C Penguins season comes to an end after championship series loss

Ethan Hines puts the puck behind the goalie in Game five in Lantz. (Healey photo)

BERWICK: The East Hants Ryson Construction Penguins ran out of gas in their best-of-seven championship series against the Admirals.

In game six, the Pens lost 4-1 in Berwick and so their season came to an end as Admirals claimed the championship.

A night earlier, East Hants kept their season going in Lantz with an identical 4-1 score before the loud fans at the East Hants Sportsplex.

While it may not have been the result the team wanted, the team came away as regular season champions and had several top scorers among its roster.

A bounce here and there, and results in some close games could have been different.

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In Berwick at the Appledome on Saturday night, Ethan Hines had the lone goal in the game, which saw several questionable calls and non-calls by the game’s officials.

Assists went to Sam Rogers and Garrett MacLean.

Gabe Rendell surrendered three goals on 33 shots, one goal was an empty net tally.

In Lantz on Friday night, Sam Rogers scored twice, while Ethan Hines and Dylan Rfause each had a single marker.

Getting credited with helpers were Garrett MacLean with two, while Hines, Duncan MacMullin, and Casey Opas all had one helper apiece.

Rendell stopped 27 of 28 pucks sent his way in the win.

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Players chase the puck on the ice in Lantz. (Healey photo)

The Pens try to create a scoring drive. (Healey photo)

An East Hants player takes the puck from the boards before an Admiral gets there. (Healey photo)