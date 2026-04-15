Cantfell, Harding help crown U15B Penguins Day of Champions winners

The East Hants U15B Penguins won the banner at Day of Champions. (Hockey Nova Scotia photo)

TRURO: Two goals in each the second and third period propelled the U15B East Hnats Penguins to the Day of Champions Hockey Nova Scotia 2026 banner.

Played at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre (RECC) in Truro, Lantz’s Brogan Cantfell and Jace Harding each had two goals to lead the Penguins past Bedford Blues (White) 5-1 in the final on Sunday morning.

Winston Wilson had the other East Hants marker.

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Assists went to Jackson Doucette and Levi Young, each with a pair.

A single helper came from Jacob Rogers.

Bently Bickford was solid between the pipes for the goaltending win.

Rylan Parker-Sack suffered the loss in goal for Bedford.