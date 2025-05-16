Aerotech Connector expected to open by late summer: official

WELLINGTON: The much-anticipated opening of the Aerotech Connector in Wellington is just months away.

As work is progressing on the construction of the roundabout at Hwy 2 and the Connector, the date for the opening is getting closer.

The roundabout at the top of the connector at Exit 5A/Aerotech Park exit has been open for a few months already.

Currently, motorists go through part of the roundabout with the roads up tot he Connector itself blocked by pylons.

According to Gray Andrea, spokesman with the Department of Public Works, he said work is on schedule at the Aerotech Connector project.

“We are anticipating opening the roundabout on Highway 2 (Wellington by Sunnylea Road) in early summer,” he said.

What does that mean for the Connector as a whole being open to residents for use?

“The connector will be fully opened to the public by late summer of this year,” said Andrea.

Video from a dashcam of the completed roundabout at Exit 5A by Dagley Media.

In mid-2020 work began on the project with some clearing work done at the site, adjacent to Hwy 2 and Oaken Hills in Wellington.

The cost of the Aerotech Connector was estimated to be $21 million. This includes the construction of five kilometre of road, roundabouts, and an active transportation trail. However that estimated cost increased in 2022 by almost $12 million.

The increase in the project cost was a result of the management and removal of sulphide-bearing rock material.