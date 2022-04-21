HALIFAX STANFIELD: Air Canada and Air Canada Cargo operated the first dedicated freighter flight into Halifax Stanfield International Airport on April 20 using the second Boeing 767-300ER to enter service.

The addition of this aircraft will allow Air Canada Cargo to start high frequency, direct freighter capacity from Halifax to Air Canada Cargo’s global network, including service to Frankfurt, Cologne, Istanbul, and Madrid, starting in May.

The flight from Toronto arrived in Halifax with freight coming from around Air Canada’s global network and destined for Atlantic Canada.

VIDEO FROM AIR CANADA. Edited by: Dagley Media

It will be loaded up with fresh lobster, fish, aerospace parts, and pharmaceuticals for its journey back to Toronto, from where those goods will be shipped to their final destinations around the globe.

“We have always enjoyed a long-standing and strong bond with Atlantic Canada and the Nova Scotia community, and we are thrilled to introduce direct freighter capacity to the market. Atlantic Canada’s economy has experienced important growth in the last few years, with increased demand from North America, Europe, and beyond,” said Jason Berry, Vice President, Cargo at Air Canada.

“Nova Scotia is a key element of our growth strategy and Halifax being one of our first Canadian markets with the freighters further emphasizes the importance we place on our partnerships in the community.

“We are pleased to increase our support to the robust and growing trade sector in the region,”

Premier Tim Houston said this is an important step forward for many N.S. businesses who will benefit from this exciting growth of Air Canada’s freighter network.

“Having stronger air links opens the door for more trade and investment in our province. It means we can build on the already strong relationship with our trading partners and create new ones,” said Premier Houston. “

Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority, said they are thrilled with Air Canada’s continued investment in Halifax.

“This exciting Air Canada Cargo expansion will increase capacity at Halifax Stanfield, providing Nova Scotia businesses and industries with more opportunities to ship their products efficiently by air,” said Carter. “We look forward to their future growth to meet the needs of communities across the region.”

The new service to Halifax complements Air Canada Cargo’s regular freighter service to Latin American cities.

Atlantic Canada Schedule from Toronto

To Halifax: Six flights per week starting today

European Schedule from Toronto Starting in May