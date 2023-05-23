Alert motorist assists East Hants RCMP nab impaired driver

ELMSDALE: A motorist alerted East Hants RCMP to a dangerous driver on Hwy 102 near Elmsdale on May 19.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said police responded to the 911 call.

Const. Burns said the caller reported the car’s bumper was hanging off and the driver was traveling at excessive speeds.

“Officers were able to make contact with the driver upon responding,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said police stopped the 35-year-old driver, a man from Enfield in Elmsdale.

“After observing signs of impairment, the driver was arrested,” he said.

The man also provided samples of his breath to police

Const. Burns said charges of impaired driving and breaching conditions of a court order are pending against the man.