NINE MILE RIVER: A 57-year-old Halifax man is facing a pair of charges after running a stop sign in Elmsdale on May 21.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said an officer was patrolling in the community when he spotted a vehicle run the stop sign at Elmsdale Road and Hwy 14.

“The man was pulled over and signs of impairment by alcohol were observed,” said Const. Burns.

The man was arrested and provided samples of his breath.

Const. Burns said the man, who is from Halifax, is facing charges for impaired driving .

The man was also driving without a driver’s licence, so he has a charge for that as well, said Const. Burns.