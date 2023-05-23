Charges forthcoming against Shubenacadie woman for impaired driving, assaulting officer

NINE MILE RIVER: A 30-year-old Shubenacadie woman faces charges of impaired driving and assaulting an East Hants RCMP officer following an incident May 20.

East Hants RCMP Community Policing Officer Const. Preston Burns said that an officer was on patrol in Nine Mile River when he observed a vehicle approaching.

“The car swerved toward the centre line and was traveling faster than the posted speed limit,” Const. Burns told The Laker News.

The woman was pulled over by the officer.

“It was determined that she was impaired by alcohol,” he said.

After being arrested, the woman punched the officer in the face.

Const. Burns said charges for impaired driving and assaulting a police officer are pending.