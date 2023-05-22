Gilby earns win in exciting Maritime League of Legends tour season opener

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: The young guns ruled the day to kickoff the 2023 Cross Roads Cycles Maritime League of Legends tour season.

Gage Gilby kicked off the 2023 Legends tour championship racing the way he had hoped picking up the checkered flag ahead of rookie Ayden Christensen and sophomore Tanton Wooldridge of Summerside, PEI.

All three drivers are alum from the weekly racing series’ bandolero division at Scotia Speedworld. The three also all carry decals from The Laker News.

The MacDonald Automotive 50 was the undercard for the season opener for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour Cummins 150.

Gilby wheeled the no. 25 CKG Elevator-E-Commerce Solutions-Happy Harry’s-Supplement King-Ryson Construction machine to the lead early in the race and held on to the win.

Meanwhile, as a rookie on the tour, Christenson in the 24 had to start at the back of the pack. He will have to do that for the next two tour races as well.

He did just fine at that, working himself up to be in the fight for the win with Gilby in the closing laps.

Ayden Christensen comes up on the 0 of Tanton Wooldridge and 71 Chase MacKay. (Healey photo)

Christensen, who attends Georges P. Vanier Junior High, is sponsored by among others AME Contracting-Noble Grape-Brew HQ-AMP Disposal-and Enger Safety.

Wooldridge held the lead in the race—in fact he was near the pole spot to take the green flag—but fell back before he got moving forward and grabbing the final podium spot.

Colton Noble in the 03 is in the middle of three wide into turn three between 18 Josh Langille and 66 Owen Mahar. (Healey photo)

03 Colton Noble gets a little sideways around 25 Gage Gilby and 18 Josh Langille out of turn four. 9Healey photo)

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble, in the Brannen’s Service Centre-Danny MacPhee Carpentry-After Crash Auto Recyclers -JayMac Heavy Equipment Repairs-StreamLine Auto Service sponsored 03, had a good run in the race.

He came home in sixth place of the 25 starters.

While Colton had a good race, it was one that Dawson Noble would like a redo on. The driver of the no. 8 had an issue in the feature race which saw him bring out one of the cautions.

His machine also sounded a tad bit sick as it circled the track during SOME race action. He finished in 24th place.

The Noble Boys Racing team also fields a car for the 81 of Nate Singer of Kennetcook.

Singer came home in an impressive ninth place finish.

Dawson Noble in the 8 catches 07 Kelsey Hann in turn four. (Healey photo)

Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan made his Legend car debut. He used the race mostly to get seat time and stayed out of the way of the faster cars.

The No. 3 was classified with an unofficial 22nd place finish, 21 laps down.

Nicole Richard drove the no. 71 out of her stable in Belnan.

She came home with a top 10 finish, taking the checkered flag in 10th place.

Tylar Dempsey in the no 23 goes around another car during race action at Scotia Speedworld. (Healey photo)

Tanton Wooldridge and 71 Chase MacKay lead the pack to green. (Healey photo)

Josh Langille, who has ties to East Hants, came home in fifth place in the no. 18.

Meanwhile brother Nathan, who also has ties to the East Hants area, had issues early in the feature and finished the feature parked on the infield pit lane. He was given an unofficial finish of 25th.

The League of Legends tour now gets seven weeks off before their second round in their 10-race series, when they hit the high banks of Riverside on July 14 during IWK 250 weekend.

Dawson Noble in the 08 tries to reel in the 23 of Tylar Dempsey during MLOL action. (Healey photo)