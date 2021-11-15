Andrews, Singer impress home fans in Major Bantam Bearcats win

LANTZ: One local hockey player and another formerly from the area both got to lace them up in a “home” game at a rink they grew up playing in.

Enfield’s Brock Andrews and Will Singer, from the Brookfield area but formerly of Elmsdale, both suit up with the Truro Major Bearcats in the U-15 AAA Major Bantam Hockey League. They were both in the lineup for their home game against the Western Hurricanes in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

Singer setup what would be the game’s eventual game winner off the stick of Connor Hunter. Singer did all the work, driving down the side, and behind the Western net.

He protected the puck from the defender and got it to Hunter who fired it from near the blue-line and it found the back of the net.

Seth MacKenzie also assisted on the goal.

Chaz Lockhart, assisted by Cole MacNeill, and Matt Merryweather with seconds to go in the second were the other goal scorers.

Andrews played a good game as well, had created a couple of scoring opportunities and was in hard on the forecheck.

Unfortunately, he only found the scoresheet for a cross-checking penalty in the first period as he went after the puck in a battle along the boards. Later in the game he was also penalized for head contact.

Sam Oxner stopped 13 of 14 shots he faced in getting the victory. Noah Muise stopped 26 of 29 in the loss.

Truro lost 7-0 to the Joneljim Cougars on Nov. 14 in Amherst.

Brock Andrews cross checks a Western player into the boards. Andrews was penalized on the play. (Healey photo)

