Applications for Property Tax Rebate for Seniors to open July 1

From a release

HALIFAX: The province announced June 27 that applications for the Property Tax Rebate for Seniors, which helps low-income seniors with their municipal residential property taxes, open Friday, July 1.

The program offers eligible seniors a rebate of half of their property taxes, up to $800.



“The Property Tax Rebate for Seniors is one of many government programs we have to help seniors living on a low income,” said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Service Nova Scotia and Internal Services.

“We have made it easy to apply for the rebate and hope to encourage as many eligible seniors as possible to get help with their municipal residential property taxes. I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply.”



To qualify for the rebate, seniors need to meet eligibility criteria, including:

— their 2021 municipal residential property taxes are paid in full

— their name is included on the property taxes

— they receive or are eligible to receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement – Allowance from Service Canada.



Applications are open from July 1 to December 31, 2022. Applicants who received the rebate last year will receive an application by mail.