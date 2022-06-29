From a release:

HALIFAX: A symbol of Pride is waving over Province House as of June 28, in Halifax.

As part of Pride Month celebrations, Public Service Commission Minister Colton LeBlanc and Kevin Barrett, Co-chair of the Pride Nova Scotia Government Employee Network, raised the Pride flag in support of people who identify as two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex or asexual.

“Today, we reflect on the work we are doing and what more can be done to become a more welcoming, diverse and inclusive public service,” said Minister LeBlanc.

“When people feel safe, valued, and supported in their workplace, it creates an environment where every person has an opportunity to succeed.”

Province house with the Pride flag. (Communications N.S. PHoto)

The Pride Nova Scotia Government Employee Network was established in March 2009 to create supportive work environments for all employees. The network is also supported by employees who identify themselves as allies and want to help put an end to discrimination.

The public service also has an action plan to improve diversity and inclusion.

Quotes:

“2SLGBTIQA+ people face transphobia and racism, from outside and within our communities. Through events like the flag-raising ceremony, the acknowledgment of systemic barriers and most importantly, embracing the many identities within our community, we will build something everyone can be proud of.”

– Kevin Barrett, Co-chair, Pride Nova Scotia Government Employee Network

“Meaningful action on diversity, inclusion and equity is a priority in our public service. A more diverse public service creates a more inclusive province.”

– Laura Lee Langley, Head of the Public Service and deputy champion, Pride Nova Scotia Government Employee Network

Quick Facts:

— the Pride Nova Scotia Government Employee Network has raised the Pride flag since 2010 to support 2SLGBTIQA+ rights in Nova Scotia

— this year marks 10 years since gender identity and gender expression were added as protected characteristics under the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act

