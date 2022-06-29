SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A Fall River Pro Stock racer had an impressive showing during the Make A Wish 150, presented by Nova Truck Centres at Scotia Speedworld on June 25.

In his first start of the year, Marty Prevost wheeled the no. 11 MEGA-sponsored hot rod to a fourth-place finish, one spot off the podium during the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour’s second visit to the track near Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively earned one of the Atlantic Tiltload heat race checkers and would have started provisional pol. However the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored machine practiced during the week, so he started further back in the field.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz battles Steve Lively of Shubenacadie during the Make A Wish 150. (WingNut Productions Photo)

The no. 99 of Craig Slaunwhite battled Cole Butcher and the two were locked together side-by-side for the final laps. That’s when Slaunwhite was able to gain a small advantage coming through turn four on the final lap.

He won the other heat race.

Butcher, of Hantsport, settled for second in the no. 53, while Springvale’s Greg Proude drove the no. 29 to the final spot on the podium.

Nicholas Naugle of Dartmouth drove the no. 08 BRYCON Construction hot rod continued showing great consistency and rounded out the night’s top-five.

Truro’s Gary Elliott took home the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger award.

Matt Vaughan of Lantz took the no. 0 East Coast International-sponsored machine to the Fleet Brake Atlantic Lucky Dog award.

Butcher, in the no. 53, won the R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award.

(WingNut Productions photo)

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour returns to action for the Fleetrite 150 on July 2 at Oyster Bed Speedway in P.E.I. Racing action gets underway at 4:00pm.

Stay tuned to www.maritimeprostocktour.com for all the latest news or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram @prostocktour.