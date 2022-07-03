LANTZ: The East Hants Jr B Penguins have announced their two territorial picks for the upcoming NSJHL season.

Goalie Russ Decoste from the Bedford Basin Armada U-16 AAA and Blake Pilgrim-Edwards, a (when this was announced) Cape Breton Eagles prospect, were the two players the team announced.

Decoste had a 1.51 Goals Against Average and 94.8 save percentage with the Armada.

Meanwhile, Pilgrim-Edwards, an Enfield-area product, tallied 32 points in 33 games for the Steele Subaru U-18 team in the Eastlink N.S. U18MHL.

The Pens said in their post they are excited about these two additions.

“We welcome both of these young gentlemen to the Penguins organization and cannot wait to see what they have in store for us,” the post said.