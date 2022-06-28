Christensen races to checkers in Bandolero feature on Pro Stock card

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Ayden Christensen battled from the rear in the MacFarlands Industrial Outlaw Bandolero feature en route to a checkered flag June 25.

The Windsor Junction racer, who has a couple of The Laker News decals on the no. 24 bando, started at the back after being the most recent feature winner in the class during CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series a couple weeks back at Scotia Speedworld.

Dawson Noble, of Nine Mile River, started on the pole in the No. 8 bando, which has a decal from The Laker News above the drivers side window by his name. The no. 14 of Sam MacDonald started alongside him in second.

Ayden Christensen tries to pass the 45 of Brett Pashkoski in Bandolero action. (WingNut Production Photo)

In the non-points race, Christensen got a fast start making it three-wide down the backstretch with the 00 of Caden Tufts and 45 of Beaver Bank’s Brett Pashkoski to his outside, before lap 1 was complete.

The 39 of Chase Livingston of Springhill followed the 24 to the front of the field and settled for third.

The 8 of Dawson Noble, who has a Laker News sticker by his name, seen racing. (WingNut Production Photo)

Noble came home in second place when the checkers flew to complete the 20-lap race among the six-car field that was part of the undercard for the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour.

The lone caution in the race came when the 45 of Pashkoski spun on his own.

Tufts was fourth and MacDonald fifth.