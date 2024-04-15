Approved East Hants budget sees tax rate decrease

ELMSDALE: Residents in the Municipality of East Hants (MEH) could see a slight general tax rate reduction after councillors approved the 2024/2025 budget at the end of March.

However, while there may be a decrease in the tax rate, that does not necessarily mean a reduction in the tax bill residents receive.

The five-year Capital Budget and the water utility operating budgets were passed in February 2024. These new budgets came into effect on April 1, 2024.

In a release, MEH said the overall municipal operating budget is $47.0 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The 2024/2025 Operating Budget was passed at the regular meeting of Council on March 27.

Warden Elanor Roulston said the municipality’s budget demonstrates a commitment to fiscal responsibility while addressing the diverse needs of our communities.

“Council has worked hard to pass a budget which allows us to continue providing the services our residents rely on, ensuring capital investments support the needs of our municipality and continuing to manage growth in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Roulston.

“Accomplishing this while maintaining an affordable tax rate for our residents is truly a result of the combined efforts of staff and council. I thank both for their hard work and dedication.”

Wade Tattrie, Director of Finance for the Municipality, explained it further.

“Any home in the CAP program that had been assessed in 2023 at $300,000 could see an increase in 2024 assessment to as high as $309,600,” said Tattrie. “This, coupled with a decrease in the general tax rate, means the general tax bill increase would be 1.77%, or $46.80 for the year.”

Key highlights of the approved budget include:

A decrease in the general residential tax rate from $0.81 to $0.80 per $100 of property assessment (a

1.2% reduction)

The final year of a four-year plan to increase the RCMP officer compliment from 23 to 28 officers and

add two detachment assistants. This has enabled 24-hour policing for our communities

Introduction of Growth Management Grants tailored to the needs of each district of the municipality

Preparing plans for the growth of our community.

These include:

o Preparing a Secondary Planning Strategy and related Ground Water Study for Mount Uniacke

o Preparing a Secondary Planning Strategy for the Lantz Growth Reserve Area prior to the

development of those lands

o Preparing a flood risk mitigation plan for Paley Brook

o Preparing a water rate review, water outflow study, and a sludge management plan for the

Lantz wastewater lagoon

o Developing a Municipal Housing Strategy

o Looking at implementing transit as a municipal service

This budget also allocates a substantial investment in our infrastructure.

The Operational Business Plan and Five-Year Capital Budgets list ongoing initiatives that support connectivity and growth in our area for 2024-2025. Some of these projects include:

A Rising Tide Shore marketing initiative that places billboards and directional signage to showcase

the diverse tourism experiences along Highway 215

New playground planning and development for Centre Rawdon, Lakelands, Charles Drive (Uniacke)

and Kiln Creek, Lantz

Transportation initiatives related to increasing streetlights throughout Mount Uniacke, traffic calming

initiatives, design of Shubenacadie village core parking and Corridor sidewalk renewal

The multi-year build out of the active transportation route from Lantz to Elmsdale. The key project

for 2024 is a connection from Hwy 214 in Elmsdale to the river crossing to Kiln Creek in Lantz

Wastewater collection upgrades in Lantz and Elmsdale, including obtaining easements, force main

construction and multiple lift station upgrades

Future planning for and expansion of municipal business parks in Uniacke and Elmsdale

The 2024-2025 budget prioritizes essential services, infrastructure and community development projects.

To understand the changes to the various tax rates and the details of the full business plan and capital budget

visit easthants.ca/budget.