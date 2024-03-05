Back-to-back: Flames repeat as Division 3 boys hoops champions

KENNETCOOK: For the second straight year, it’s the Hants North Flames keeping the Division 3 basketball championship banner.

The Flames became back-to-back champions winning the title with a 108-67 victory over Lockeport in the final on Sunday afternoon March 3 at the Kennetcook-based school.

The victory capped off an undefeated Division 3 championship for the Flames.

In the final, Hants North was led by Koupar Densmore who scored 40 points to power the Flames offence to the 31 point victory before a boisterous crowd.

The Flames went undefeated during the round robin to make it to the championship final.

No other game scoring info for the Flames was available.

HRNH coaches Ken Webb and Toby White. This is their fourth provincial championship for each of them. (Submitted photo)

The Lockeport Greenwave from he Tri-County area of N.S. took home silver.

In the bronze medal game, Saint Mary’s Bay beat West Bedford 93-68 to claim bronze.

As with many tournaments, it wouldn’t be a success without the volunteers that make them possible.

That was the case as many in the Hants North community stepped up from staff and parents in the community to pull it off and making it an A-1 experience for all.