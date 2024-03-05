MacLean hits 50 goals in Bandits Special Olympics charity game

BEDFORD: It was a milestone game for the U-15 Bedford Bandits and one of its star players.

The Bandits rallied from a 3-2 deficit scoring six unanswered goals to earn an 8-3 win over the Valley Wildcats in their charity game in support of Special Olympics Nova Scotia on March 2 at the HRM 4=-Pad in Bedford.

Bedford got out to a 2-0 lead, before three straight goals by the Wildcats left the Bandits, who came out slow at the drop of the puck, stunned after the first period.

But then whatever head coach Paul Hunt said during the first intermission seemed to spark the Bandits.

Max Brien gets a bead on the puck. (Healey photo)

As the second period began, Bedford seemed to have a bit more jump, and then Calvin Carver scored on the power-play to tie it 3-3 and send it to the final stanza all squared up.

The offensive explosion continued as the teams hit the fresh ice from the Zamboni.

Craver scored his second, before Justyce Johnson gave the Bandits a two-goal lead and they never looked back as the onslaught of goals continued.

That included Phenwick MacLean who notched his 50th goal of the season when he wired home a shot in the third period, assisted by Luke Maidment of Fall River.

It was one of three helpers for Maidment.

Carver, with his hat trick goal, and Johnson with the final goal of the contest for Bedford rounded out the third period rampage.

Luke Maidment tries to keep an eye on the puck carrier. 9Healey photo)

The puck rolls slowly towards a Bandit player. (Healey photo)

Bandit Phenwick MacLean speeds up the ice past the Wildcats bench. (Healey photo)

Phenwick MacLean; Max Brien of Fall River; and Allistair MacPhee each had two assists in the Saturday win.

Single assists went to Calvin Carver and Hunter MacLean.

Kellan Miller led the Wildcats with two goals and an assist.

Holden Kogon earned the goaltending victory stopping 18 of 21 pucks sent his way.

Meanwhile for the Kings Mutual Wildcats, Maddox Neumann was peppered with 54 shots, turning away 46.

The game saw the Bandits hold a chuck-a-puck and raffle for a basket of goodies to raise money for Special Olympics N.S. It totalled $4.607, including a $1500 RBC Community Together Grant.

A ceremonial puck drop was held before the game with Special Olympics N.S. athletes taking part.

Ceremonial puck drop. (Healey photo)

A Bedford player makes a shot towards the net. (Healey photo)

A Bedford player gets ready for a quick pass if he can get it to an open teammate. (Healey photo)

Against the Novas the next day, March 3, Calvin Carver’s third period tally with 1:52 left stood as the game winner in a narrow 3-2 victory by Bedford.

The Novas made it close but scored their second tally with just a second left in the game into an empty net (according to the online game sheet).

Ethan Normore and Phenwick MacLean had the other Bandit goals.

Calvin Carver, Luke Maidment, and Phenwick MacLean picked up the assists.

Jared Sorhaindo picked up the win between the pipes stopping 40 of 41 pucks sent his way.

Bedford sniper Phenwick MacLean fires the puck to the Wildcats net. (Healey photo)

The puck is carried into the zone by Bedford Bandits no. 4. (Healey photo)