Johnson, Pouliot help Special Olympics N.S. bowling team to medals

MOUNT UNIACKE: A pair of local Special Olympics athletes returned from out west with souvenirs they will cherish for the rest of their lives.

Enfield’s Hannah Johnson and Chantale Pouliot of Middle Sackville were part of Team Nova Scotia’s five-pin bowling team.

The team won a silver—and a bronze as a judges mistake gave them the bronze initially before it was determined they actually placed second–but teams keep both medals.

Overall, N.S. came home with 30 medals.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In individual competition, Johnson earned a bronze medal in her division.

Pouliot, unfortunately, fell three pins shy of bronze in her category.

Sascha Comeau, who is originally from the Clare region but has since moved to the Dartmouth area, took home an individual silver in his division.

Jackie Davis of Mount Uniacke was the bowling team’s coach. She said she is proud of each of the team members for their success and accomplishment.