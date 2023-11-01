BATTLEFORDS, SASK.: It’s been an explosive return to the Battlefords North Stars and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) for one Fall River hockey player.

Kian Bell of Fall River earned two honours to cap off his return in the SJHL.

He was named the Saskatchewan Government & General Employees Union (SGEU) Most Valuable Player of the Week and the Bourgault Industries Forward of the Week.

Bell showed his fofensive flare in three games played last week.

He picked up five goals and five assists for 10 points in the three games played to now sit seventh in team scoring.

The forward, who played with the Basin Armada in U16 AAA and Steele Subarus in NS U-18, had three assists in his first game back against Weyburn on Oct. 26.

In his second game, Oct. 27, he collected four goals against Estevan; before nabbing a goal and two helpers in a rematch with Weyburn on Oct. 28.

(SJHL Photo)

