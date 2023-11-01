PHOTOS: Staff, students at GPV get in the Halloween spirit

FALL RIVER: Spirit week’s costume day at Georges P. Vanier Junior included a bit of scary looks.

This year, Spirit week fell during the week where Halloween is so that meant students and staff had the chance to showcase what they were going to be as they headed out trick or treating on Halloween night, Oct. 31.

The costumes that we saw were very creative and showed there were many ghouls and goblins, among teachers and students at the Fall River-based school.

Some of the teachers got right into character for who their costume was, without even showing any emotion.

It was all about being in character for these teachers. 9Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are some photos from the students (and staff) we snapped during our visit on the morning of Halloween at GPV Oct. 31.

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Group photo of the teachers from the modular classrooms all dressed (Healey photo)

The new Mr. Clean (Mr Hanlon). (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT;

These two students dressed up as two elderly women. (Healey photo)