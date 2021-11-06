VICTORIAVILLE: A Fall River hockey player is a shootout hero for the Cape Breton Eagles.

Kian Bell scored the game winner with his shootout attempt as the Eagles skated to a 3-2 win over the Victoriaville Tigers at Colisee Desjardins in Victoriaville, Quebec.

Bell was the eighth shooter for Cape Breton.

Here is a tweet clip with the video of Bell notching the shootout winner on Friday night Nov. 5.

In the game, Bell had one dangerous shot on goal and was one for two in the faceoff circle.

On the season, he has two goals and one assist in 12 games played.