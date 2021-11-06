LANTZ: The Sackville Blazers were the better team by a large margin on Friday night Nov. 6.

Sackville scored four times before the East Hants Junior Penguins offence found the back of the net behind a lanky Blazers goalie Bryson Uberoi.

The Blazers staunch defence limited the Pens to any amount of activity in their end, and Uberoi saw just 15 shots on net, turning away 14.

Meanwhile, Sackville managed doubled the amount of shots their opponents had, 29, on Pens netminder Marcus Pettipas.

A Sackville player crosschecks an East Hants player from behind towards the boards. (Healey photo)

Brock McNeil scored twice to lead Sackville, while Noah Healy (no relation to this reporter) and Jack Walsh had single tallies.

Max Turner was the lone East Hants goal scorer, notching the tally at 9:55 of the third period after Sackville had all but secured the victory.

Evan McHenry and Riley MacDonell had the helpers on the goal.

Bruen Fisher breaks towards the Sackville net with the puck. (Healey photo)

Through two periods the teams had one penalty apiece.

That changed in the third with the score out of reach for East Hants as they tried to send a message for the next time the two meet. The two teams combined for 12 penalties totalling 45 minutes.

East Hants is next in action on Remembrance Day when they hit the road for a 1:30 p.m. game with the Valley Leafs at the West Hants Sports Complex.

They return home Nov. 12 for a 7:30 p.m. puckdrop against Brookfield at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.